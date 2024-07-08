Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:27 AM GMT

    ബ​സ​ന​ഗൗ​ഡ ബ​ദ​ർ​ലി​യെ എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി​യാ​യി എ​തി​രി​ല്ലാ​തെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു

    basana gowdaa
    ബ​സ​ന ഗൗ​ഡ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പി.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബ​സ​ന​ഗൗ​ഡ ബ​ദ​ർ​ലി​യെ എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി​യാ​യി എ​തി​രി​ല്ലാ​തെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. നി​യ​മ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ലി​ലെ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌ അം​ഗ​ത്വം രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ച് മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ജ​ഗ​ദീ​ഷ് ഷെ​ട്ടാ​ർ ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​പി​യാ​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള ഒ​ഴി​വി​ലേ​ക്കാ​യി​രു​ന്നു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്.12ന് ​ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കെ മ​റ്റാ​രും പ​ത്രി​ക ന​ൽ​കാ​ത്ത സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ബ​സ​ന​ഗൗ​ഡ​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​കെ വി​ജ​യ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:MLCBengaluru News
    News Summary - Basana Gowda Baderli elected unopposed as MLC
