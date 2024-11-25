Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബാ​ർ​ബ​ർ ഷോ​പ്പു​ട​മ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    ബാ​ർ​ബ​ർ ഷോ​പ്പു​ട​മ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബാ​ർ​ബ​ർ ഷോ​പ്പു​ട​മ മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​രി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് കി​ന്നിം​ഗാ​റി​ൽ ബാ​ർ​ബ​ർ ഷോ​പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പു​ത്തൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. കെ. ​യോ​ഗേ​ഷ് ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​രി​യാ​ണ് (42) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newshanged to death
    News Summary - Barber shop owner found dead
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick