Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 4:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 4:12 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ക്കു​ല​ർ ഫോ​റം പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ക്കു​ല​ർ ഫോ​റം മ​തേ​ത​ര​ത്വ മൂ​ല്യ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര​യി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3.30ന് ‘​ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ അ​ന്ത്യ​ക്രി​യ ചെ​യ്യു​മ്പോ​ൾ’ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ കെ. ​ജ​യ​ദേ​വ​നും ‘ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭം- കാ​ര​ണം, അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​ത’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര നാ​ട​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും വി​വ​ര​സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​നു​മാ​യ പ്ര​കാ​ശ് ബാ​രെ​യും പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കി​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള ജി​യോ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    TAGS:Bangalore Secular Forum
