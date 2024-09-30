Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 3:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 3:23 AM GMT

    മി​ഡ്നൈ​റ്റ് മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ: ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    മി​ഡ്നൈ​റ്റ് മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ: ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: 17ാമ​ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മി​ഡ്നൈ​റ്റ് മാ​ര​ത്ത​ണി​ന്റെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. റ​ൺ ഫോ​ർ സേ​ഫ് സി​റ്റി’ എ​ന്ന പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ മി​ഡ്നൈ​റ്റ് മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 14ന് ​വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് കെ.​ടി.​പി.​ഒ റോ​ട്ട​റി ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഐ.​ടി കോ​റി​ഡോ​റി​ലാ​ണ് മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റു​ക. വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ്: www.midnightmarathon.in

    TAGS:marathonBengaluru News
