Posted Ondate_range 30 Sep 2024 3:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 Sep 2024 3:23 AM GMT
News Summary - Bangalore Midnight Marathon
ബംഗളൂരു: 17ാമത് ബംഗളൂരു മിഡ്നൈറ്റ് മാരത്തണിന്റെ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ആരംഭിച്ചു. റൺ ഫോർ സേഫ് സിറ്റി’ എന്ന പ്രമേയത്തിലാണ് ഈ വർഷത്തെ മിഡ്നൈറ്റ് മാരത്തൺ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. ഡിസംബർ 14ന് വൈറ്റ്ഫീൽഡ് കെ.ടി.പി.ഒ റോട്ടറി ബാംഗ്ലൂർ ഐ.ടി കോറിഡോറിലാണ് മാരത്തൺ അരങ്ങേറുക. വെബ്സൈറ്റ്: www.midnightmarathon.in
