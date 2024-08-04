Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 3:01 AM GMT
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​രാ​ദി ചു​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു -മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി ബ​ദ​ൽ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഹ​സ​ൻ ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഹാ​സ​ൻ സ​ക് ലേ​ഷ് പു​ര​യി​ലെ ഹെ​ഗ്ഗ​ഡെ​യി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ഈ ​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം സ്തം​ഭി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    പാ​ത​യി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണ് നീ​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ടെ വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യാ​ൽ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തി​നാ​യി 08172-261111 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ വി​ളി​ക്കാം. ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ലൈ​ൻ- 1077.

