Posted Ondate_range 4 Aug 2024 3:01 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Aug 2024 3:01 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരു-മംഗളൂരു യാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽ പാതകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണംtext_fields
ബംഗളൂരു: ശിരാദി ചുരത്തിൽ മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ തുടരുന്നതിനാൽ ബംഗളൂരു -മംഗളൂരു ദേശീയപാതയിൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവർ പരമാവധി ബദൽ പാതകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്ന് ഹസൻ ജില്ല ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി കമീഷണർ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. ഹാസൻ സക് ലേഷ് പുരയിലെ ഹെഗ്ഗഡെയിലാണ് മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ തുടരുന്നത്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച മുതൽ ഈ ഭാഗത്തെ ഗതാഗതം സ്തംഭിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
പാതയിൽ മണ്ണ് നീക്കുന്ന പ്രവൃത്തികൾ തുടരുകയാണ്. യാത്രക്കിടെ വഴിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയാൽ അടിയന്തര സഹായത്തിനായി 08172-261111 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ വിളിക്കാം. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ- 1077.
