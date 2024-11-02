Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 Nov 2024 4:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 Nov 2024 4:07 AM GMT
‘കവിത: വാക്കും വിതാനവും’ സാംസ്കാരിക സംവാദം നാളെtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bangalore Malayali Writers and Artists Forum
ബംഗളൂരു: ബാംഗ്ലൂർ മലയാളി റൈറ്റേഴ്സ് ആൻഡ് ആർട്ടിസ്റ്റ്സ് ഫോറം ഒരുക്കുന്ന 'കവിതായനം 24' ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും. രാവിലെ 10.30 മുതൽ ഇന്ദിരനഗർ ജീവൻ ഭീമ നഗറിലെ കാരുണ്യ ബംഗളൂരു ഹാളിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ കവി വീരാൻകുട്ടി മുഖ്യാതിഥിയാകും. കവിത- വാക്കും വിതാനവും എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ അദ്ദേഹം സംവദിക്കും. ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ എഴുത്തുകാരുടെ കവിതകൾ അവതരിപ്പിക്കും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story