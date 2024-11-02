Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 4:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 4:07 AM GMT

    ‘ക​വി​ത: വാ​ക്കും വി​താ​ന​വും’ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സം​വാ​ദം നാ​ളെ

    Veerankutty
    ക​വി വീ​രാ​ൻ‌​കു​ട്ടി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി റൈ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​സ്റ്റ്സ് ഫോ​റം ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന 'ക​വി​താ​യ​നം 24' ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര​ന​ഗ​ർ ജീ​വ​ൻ ഭീ​മ ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ കാ​രു​ണ്യ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ക​വി വീ​രാ​ൻ‌​കു​ട്ടി മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​കും. ക​വി​ത- വാ​ക്കും വി​താ​ന​വും എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സം​വ​ദി​ക്കും. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രു​ടെ ക​വി​ത​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bangalore Malayali Writers and Artists Forum
