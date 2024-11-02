Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    2 Nov 2024 3:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 3:52 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ലി​റ്റ​റേ​ച്ച​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ: എ​ൻ​ട്രി ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ലി​റ്റ​റേ​ച്ച​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ: എ​ൻ​ട്രി ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ലി​റ്റ​റേ​ച്ച​ർ ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ൽ ലി​റ്റ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട്, സ്ക്രീ​ൻ​ലി​റ്റ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് പ്ര​സാ​ധ​ക​രു​മാ​യി ആ​ശ​യ​വി​നി​മ​യം ന​ട​ത്താ​നും പു​സ്ത​ക പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നും അ​വ​സ​ര​മൊ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ലി​റ്റ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട്. ന​വം​ബ​ർ 13 വ​രെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: www.blrlitfest.org

