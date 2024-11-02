Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
2 Nov 2024
2 Nov 2024
ബംഗളൂരു ലിറ്ററേച്ചർ ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ: എൻട്രി ക്ഷണിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Bangalore Literature Festival
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു ലിറ്ററേച്ചർ ഫെസ്റ്റിവലിൽ ലിറ്റ്മാർട്ട്, സ്ക്രീൻലിറ്റ് വിഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. എഴുത്തുകാർക്ക് പ്രസാധകരുമായി ആശയവിനിമയം നടത്താനും പുസ്തക പ്രകാശനത്തിനും അവസരമൊരുക്കുന്നതാണ് ലിറ്റ്മാർട്ട്. നവംബർ 13 വരെ അപേക്ഷകൾ സ്വീകരിക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: www.blrlitfest.org
