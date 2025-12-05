Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    5 Dec 2025 11:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Dec 2025 11:42 AM IST

    ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ലി​റ്റ​റേ​ച്ച​ര്‍ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് നാളെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും

    ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ലി​റ്റ​റേ​ച്ച​ര്‍ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് നാളെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ലി​റ്റ​റേ​ച്ച​ര്‍ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് ശ​നി, ഞാ​യ​ര്‍ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഫ്രീ​ഡം പാ​ര്‍ക്കി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബാ​നു മു​ഷ്താ​ഖ്, വീ​ർ ദാ​സ്, ക​രേ​ൻ ഹാ​വോ, ക്ലെ​യ​ർ മാ​ക്കി​ന്റോ​ഷ്, അ​നു​രാ​ഗ് മി​ന​സ് വ​ർ​മ, ഗൗ​രി ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ, ശ​ശി ത​രൂ​ർ, ജി.​എ​ൻ ദേ​വി, ചേ​ത​ൻ ഭ​ഗ​ത് തു​ട​ങ്ങി 300ൽ ​അ​ധി​കം എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​വും ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​നും സൗ​ജ​ന്യം.

    Literature fest, Bangalore News
    News Summary - Bangalore Literature Fest begins tomorrow
