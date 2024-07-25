Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 July 2024 3:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 July 2024 3:46 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരു -കണ്ണൂർ എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാന സർവിസ് റദ്ദാക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - Bangalore - Kannur Air India flight service canceled
ബംഗളൂരു: എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ബംഗളൂരു - കണ്ണൂർ സർവിസ് റദ്ദാക്കി. ഉയർന്ന ടിക്കറ്റ് നിരക്കും അശാസ്ത്രീയമായ സമയക്രമവും കാരണം യാത്രക്കാർ കുറഞ്ഞതാണ് കാരണം.
ജൂലൈ ആദ്യവാരം ആരംഭിച്ച സർവിസാണ് യാത്രക്കാരില്ലെന്ന പേരിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നിർത്തലാക്കിയത്.നേരത്തേ രണ്ട് സർവിസുകളാണ് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ ബംഗളൂരു - കണ്ണൂർ സെക്ടറിൽ നടത്തിയിരുന്നത്. എയർ ഇന്ത്യ സർവിസ് നിർത്തിയതോടെ നിലവിൽ ഇൻഡിഗോ മാത്രമാണ് ഈ റൂട്ടിൽ നേരിട്ട് പ്രതിദിന സർവിസ് നടത്തുന്നത്.
