Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:46 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു -ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി

    Air India Express Bangalore - Kannur Service,
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു - ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി. ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് നി​ര​ക്കും അ​ശാ​സ്ത്രീ​യ​മാ​യ സ​മ​യ​ക്ര​മ​വും കാ​ര​ണം യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​താ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണം.

    ജൂ​ലൈ ആ​ദ്യ​വാ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച സ​ർ​വി​സാ​ണ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം നി​ർ​ത്ത​ലാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.നേ​ര​ത്തേ ര​ണ്ട് സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു - ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സെ​ക്ട​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സ​ർ​വി​സ് നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ​തോ​ടെ നി​ല​വി​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​ഗോ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ട് പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Air India Express Bangalore - Kannur Service
    News Summary - Bangalore - Kannur Air India flight service canceled
