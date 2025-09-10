Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sept 2025 10:28 AM IST

    ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന വേ​ദി 14 ന്

    ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന വേ​ദി 14 ന്
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​രോ​ട് സ്നേ​ഹ​പൂ​ർ​വ്വം’​എ​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കി​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് ശി​വാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ സ​ല​ഫി മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഷ​ബീ​ബ് സ്വ​ലാ​ഹി ക്ലാ​സ് ന​യി​ക്കും.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് +91 8277460361 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

