Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 9:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 9:38 AM IST

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 22ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 22ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് 2026 ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 22 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വ​ർ​ഷം​തോ​റും ആ​യി​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ത്മീ​യ​ത​യും സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വും നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഈ ​മ​ഹ​ത്താ​യ കൂ​ടി​ച്ചേ​ര​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റ​മ​ദാ​ന്റെ ആ​ത്മീ​യ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കാ​നും വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​ക​ര​മാ​യ അ​റി​വു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കാ​നും വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന സെ​ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ഒ​രു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Iftar MeetBangalore Islahi CenterBangalore News
