8 Dec 2025 9:38 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Dec 2025 9:38 AM IST
ബംഗളൂരു ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഇഫ്താർ മീറ്റ് ഫെബ്രുവരി 22ന്text_fields
Bangalore Islahi Center
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഇഫ്താർ മീറ്റ് 2026 ഫെബ്രുവരി 22 ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും. വർഷംതോറും ആയിരങ്ങൾ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന ആത്മീയതയും സൗഹൃദവും നിറഞ്ഞ അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിലാണ് ഈ മഹത്തായ കൂടിച്ചേരൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കപ്പെടുന്നതെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു. റമദാന്റെ ആത്മീയ സന്ദേശം കൂടുതൽ ആഴത്തിൽ അനുഭവിക്കാനും വിശ്വാസികൾക്ക് പ്രയോജനകരമായ അറിവുകൾ പങ്കുവെക്കാനും വേണ്ടിയുള്ള വിവിധ വിജ്ഞാന സെഷനുകൾ ഈ വർഷവും ഒരുക്കും.
