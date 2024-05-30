Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2024 2:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2024 2:09 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ന് വ്യാ​ജ ബോം​ബ് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെം​പെ ഗൗ​ഡ രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ബോം​ബ് വെ​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശം പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്തി പ​ര​ത്തി. ഡോ​ഗ് സ്ക്വാ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടും ഒ​ന്നും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:BombThreatBengaluru News
    News Summary - Bangalore Airport receives fake bomb threat
