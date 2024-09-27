Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    സ്നേ​ഹ​സ​മ്മാ​നം കൈ​മാ​റി

    സ്നേ​ഹ​സ​മ്മാ​നം കൈ​മാ​റി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ കി​ദ്വാ​യി കാ​ൻ​സ​ർ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന രോ​ഗി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ്നേ​ഹ​സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി. ദേ​ശീ​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എം.​കെ. നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് വി​ത​ര​ണോ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സീ​ന​ത്ത്, സു​മ​യ്യ, ന​സീ​റ, ശാ​ഹി​ന, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, സാ​ജി​ത തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:cancer patientsGifts Distributed
