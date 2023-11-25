Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    25 Nov 2023 4:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    25 Nov 2023 4:26 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് ഇ​റ​ച്ചി വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്ക് നി​രോ​ധ​നം

    Chicken
    Representational Image

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സാ​ധു വ​സ്വാ​നി ജ​യ​ന്തി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ മാം​സ​വി​ൽ​പ​ന നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ച​താ​യി ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സ​സ്യാ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വ​സ്വാ​നി​യു​ടെ ജ​ന്മ​ദി​ന​മാ​യ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 25ന് ​ദ സാ​ധു വ​സ്വാ​നി മി​ഷ​ൻ മാം​സ​ര​ഹി​ത ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.
    Bangalore, Metro News, Meat Sale, Sadhu Vaswani Jayanti
    News Summary - Ban on sale of meat in Bangalore today
