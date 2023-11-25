Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Nov 2023 4:26 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Nov 2023 4:26 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ ഇന്ന് ഇറച്ചി വിൽപനക്ക് നിരോധനംtext_fields
News Summary - Ban on sale of meat in Bangalore today
ബംഗളൂരു: സാധു വസ്വാനി ജയന്തിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ശനിയാഴ്ച ബംഗളൂരു നഗരപരിധിയിൽ മാംസവിൽപന നിരോധിച്ചതായി ബി.ബി.എം.പി അറിയിച്ചു. സസ്യാഹാരത്തെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്ന വസ്വാനിയുടെ ജന്മദിനമായ നവംബർ 25ന് ദ സാധു വസ്വാനി മിഷൻ മാംസരഹിത ദിനം ആചരിക്കുകയാണ്.
