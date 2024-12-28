Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 9:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 9:00 AM IST

    ഉ​പ്പി​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ബേ​ക്ക​റി ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​പ്പി​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി ബ​സ് സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡ് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തെ ബേ​ക്ക​റി​യി​ൽ തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ത്തം. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ക​ട പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു. ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി, പു​ത്തൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ളെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​ത്. തീ​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ണ്ടാ​യ കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Bengaluru News
