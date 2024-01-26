Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Jan 2024 3:30 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Jan 2024 3:30 AM GMT
ബഹുരൂപി ഫെസ്റ്റ് മാർച്ച് ഏഴുമുതൽtext_fields
News Summary - Bahurupi Fest March 7th
ബംഗളൂരു: ബഹുരൂപി ദേശീയ നാടകോത്സവം മൈസൂരു രംഗായനയിൽ മാർച്ച് ഏഴുമുതൽ 11 വരെ നടക്കും. നാടകോത്സവത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനാഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന തിയറ്റർ ഗ്രൂപ്പുകൾ രംഗായന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽനിന്ന് അപേക്ഷാ ഫോറം ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്ത് ഡിവിഡിയിലോ പെൻഡ്രൈവിലോ ഉള്ള നാടകത്തിന്റെ സോഫ്റ്റ് കോപ്പിയോടൊപ്പം ഫെബ്രുവരി അഞ്ചിനകം അപേക്ഷിക്കണം. വെബ്സൈറ്റ്: https://rangayanamysore.karnataka.gov.in
