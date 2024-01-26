Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    26 Jan 2024 3:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jan 2024 3:30 AM GMT

    ബ​ഹു​രൂ​പി ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഏ​ഴു​മു​ത​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ഹു​രൂ​പി ദേ​ശീ​യ നാ​ട​കോ​ത്സ​വം മൈ​സൂ​രു രം​ഗാ​യ​ന​യി​ൽ മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ഏ​ഴു​മു​ത​ൽ 11 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കും. നാ​ട​കോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന തി​യ​റ്റ​ർ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ രം​ഗാ​യ​ന വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷാ ഫോ​റം ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത് ഡി​വി​ഡി​യി​ലോ പെ​ൻ​ഡ്രൈ​വി​ലോ ഉ​ള്ള നാ​ട​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് കോ​പ്പി​യോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഫെ​​ബ്രു​വ​രി അ​ഞ്ചി​ന​കം അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​ണം. വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ്: https://rangayanamysore.karnataka.gov.in

