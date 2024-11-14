Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    14 Nov 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    14 Nov 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തെ​റി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണ് പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    dead body
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തെ​റി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ ത​ല​യി​ടി​ച്ച് പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ അ​ലെ​വൂ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ സി.​വി. സു​ശീ​ല​യാ​ണ് (65) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ബ​ന്ധു എ.​അ​നി​ലി​ന്റെ ബൈ​ക്കി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Bike accidentObit news
