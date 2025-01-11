Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ബാ​ബു​സ പാ​ള​യ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് തി​രു​നാ​ളി​ന് കൊ​ടി​യേ​റി

    ബാ​ബു​സ പാ​ള​യ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് തി​രു​നാ​ളി​ന് ഫാ. ​ടോ​ണി മൂ​ന്നു​പീ​ടി​ക​ക്ക​ൽ കൊ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാ​ബു സാ​പാ​ള​യ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​സ്‍സ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് തി​രു​നാ​ളി​ന് പ​ള്ളി വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​ടോ​ണി മൂ​ന്നു​പീ​ടി​ക​ക്ക​ൽ കൊ​ടി​യേ​റ്റി. 10 ദി​വ​സം നീ​ളു​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് തു​ട​ക്കം​കു​റി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ജ​നു​വ​രി 18, 19 എ​ന്നീ തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന തി​രു​നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം. അ​സി. വി​കാ​രി ഫാ​ദ​ർ ജോ​ർ​ജ് പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക​മ​ല​യി​ൽ, ഫൊ​റോ​ന വി​കാ​രി ഫാ​ദ​ർ ബി​ജോ​യ് അ​രി​മ​റ്റം, ട്ര​സ്റ്റി​മാ​രാ​യ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് പ​ന​ന്താ​ന​ത്ത്, സാ​ബു എ​ടാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ര​ൻ, ജോ​സ് എ​ർ​ത്ത​യി​ൽ, കെ.​ജെ. ബൈ​ജു, തി​രു​നാ​ൾ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​നീ​ഷ് ജോ​ൺ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsChurch festival
