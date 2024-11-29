Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    29 Nov 2024 3:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 3:15 AM GMT

    യ​ദ്യൂ​ര​പ്പ​ക്കും ക​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നും എ​തി​രാ​യ അ​ഴി​മ​തി​ക്കേ​സ് വീ​ണ്ടും അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    yediyurappa
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു:​ മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ ബി.​എ​സ്.​യ​ദ്യൂ​ര​പ്പ​യും കു​ടും​ബ​വുംപ്ര​തി​ക​ളാ​യ കോ​ഴ​ക്കേ​സ് വീ​ണ്ടും അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ യോ​ഗം​തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​ക​സ​ന അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ബി​ഡ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി പാ​ർ​പ്പി​ടപ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് കോ​ഴ വാ​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. യ​ദ്യൂ​ര​പ്പ,മ​ക​ൻ ബി​ജെ​പി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ബി.​വൈ.​വി​ജ​യേ​ന്ദ്ര എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ.

    corruption case B S Yediyurappa
    News Summary - B S Yediyurappa
