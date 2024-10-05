Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ അ​വ​ബോ​ധ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:21 AM GMT

    ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ അ​വ​ബോ​ധ ക്ലാ​സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ayurveda
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് വ​നി​ത വി​ഭാ​ഗം ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ അ​വ​ബോ​ധ ക്ലാ​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ആ​റി​നു വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് കെ​ങ്കേ​രി റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ പാ​ര​ല​ൽ റോ​ഡി​ലു​ള്ള സ​മാ​ജം ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ വ​യ​നാ​ട് അ​മ്പ​ല​വ​യ​ൽ ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ലെ ഡോ. ​നി​ഖി​ല ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ ‘ആ​ർ​ത്ത​വ വി​രാ​മ​വും ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ​വും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്ലാ​സ് ന​യി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ayurvedaBengaluru Newsawareness class
    News Summary - Ayurveda Awareness Class
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick