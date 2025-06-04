Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 10:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 10:16 AM IST

    ഓ​ട്ടോ ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഓ​ട്ടോ ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൊ​ക്ക​ട കെ​മ്പ​ക്കോ​ടി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം​മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു. കെ​മ്പ​ക്കോ​ടി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ. ​ശ​ര​ത് കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് (36) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ത​ന്റെ ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ക്കി​യ ശ​ര​ത് കു​മാ​ർ തി​രി​കെ വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സം​ഭ​വം ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ കൊ​ക്ക​ട പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ മ​ര​ണം സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Death Newsauto drivermetro newsLatest News
    News Summary - Auto Driver dies while driving
