Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    21 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    21 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ഓ​ട്ടോ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ ഓ​ട്ടോ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കെ.​ദി​നേ​ശ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​പ്പി​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി പ​ഡ്മു​ഞ്ച​യി​ൽ ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ല​ന്തി​ല​യി​ലെ കെ.​ദി​നേ​ശാ​ണ്(35) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    MangaloreAuto DriverAccident
    News Summary - Auto driver dies in accident in Mangalore
