Posted Ondate_range 21 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 May 2024 4:22 AM GMT
മംഗളൂരുവിൽ ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവർ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
News Summary - Auto driver dies in accident in Mangalore
മംഗളൂരു: ഉപ്പിനങ്ങാടി പഡ്മുഞ്ചയിൽ ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ മറിഞ്ഞ് ഡ്രൈവർ മരിച്ചു. ഇലന്തിലയിലെ കെ.ദിനേശാണ്(35) മരിച്ചത്.
