Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    ഓ​ട്ടോ സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Iqbal
    ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഓ​ട്ടോ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബ​ജാ​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ലാ​ണ് (47) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. നെ​ഞ്ചു​വേ​ദ​ന​യോ​ടെ വീ​ണ​യു​ട​ൻ മ​റ്റു ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​മാ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:auto driverman collapsed and died
    News Summary - Auto driver collapsed and died
