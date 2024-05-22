Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2024 3:32 AM GMT

    ഓ​ട്ടോ​യും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു മ​ര​ണം

    അ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഫ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പാ​ണെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ബൈ​ക്കും ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ​യും കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വാ​വ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ട്ടോ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ സ​ജി​പ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എം. ​അ​ൽ​ത്താ​ഫാ​ണ് (18) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:AccidentDeath
    News Summary - Auto-Bike-Accident-Death
