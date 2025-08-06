Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകർണാടകയിലെ ധർമസ്ഥലയിൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Aug 2025 9:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2025 9:08 PM IST

    കർണാടകയിലെ ധർമസ്ഥലയിൽ യൂട്യൂബർമാർക്ക് നേരെ ആക്രമണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Attack on YouTubers in Dharmasthala
    cancel

    മംഗളൂരു: ധർമസ്ഥലയിൽ നാല് യൂട്യൂബർമാരെ അജ്ഞാതർ ആക്രമിച്ചതായി പരാതി. അജയ് അഞ്ചൻ, അഭിഷേക്, വിജയ്, മറ്റൊരാൾ എന്നിവരാണ് അക്രമത്തിന് ഇരയായത്.

    വിവരം അറിഞ്ഞ് ലോക്കൽ പൊലീസ് വളരെ വൈകി സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി. അപ്പോഴേക്കും അക്രമികൾ സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് നിന്ന് ഓടി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. പരിക്കേറ്റ യൂട്യൂബർമാരെ ഉജിരെയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    ജില്ല പൊലീസ് സൂപ്രണ്ട് ഡോ. കെ. അരുണിന്റെ നിർദേശം അനുസരിച്ച് സ്ഥലത്ത് പൊലീസ് സുരക്ഷാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ വിന്യസിക്കുകയും സംഭവം അന്വേഷിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AttacksKarnataka NewsyoutubersDharmasthala
    News Summary - Attack on YouTubers in Dharmasthala, Karnataka
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X