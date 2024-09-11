Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Sep 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Sep 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്ക് മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റു

    ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്ക് മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ല്ലേ​ശ്വ​​ഗൗ​ഡ ജി​ല്ല ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്കു നേ​രെ യു​വ​തി​യു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം. ഓ​ർ​ത്തോ​പീ​ഡി​ക് സ്പെ​ഷ​ലി​സ്റ്റ​റാ​യ വെ​ങ്ക​ടേ​ശി​നാ​ണ് മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ​ത്. ത​​ന്റെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​​ന്റെ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കി​ടെ മോ​ശം വാ​ക്കു​ക​ളു​പ​യോ​​ഗി​ച്ച് അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ചെ​ന്നാ​രോ​പി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു യു​വ​തി ഡോ​ക്ട​റെ മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ ഒ.​പി അ​ട​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsattack against doctors
    News Summary - Attack against doctor
