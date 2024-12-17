Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസെ​ന്റ് പോ​ൾ​സ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 7:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 7:54 AM IST

    സെ​ന്റ് പോ​ൾ​സ് മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മ്മാ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സെ​ന്റ് പോ​ൾ​സ് മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മ്മാ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വൈ​റ്റ്‌​ഫീ​ൽ​ഡി​ലെ സെ​ന്റ് പോ​ൾ​സ് മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മ്മാ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ലെ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വൈ​റ്റ്‌​ഫീ​ൽ​ഡി​ലെ സെ​ന്റ് പോ​ൾ​സ് മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മ്മാ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ക​രോ​ൾ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. വി​കാ​രി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ റ​വ. ഡോ. ​ഷാം പി. ​തോ​മ​സും വി​കാ​രി റ​വ. എ​ബി ബാ​ബു​വും നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ഫാ​ദ​ർ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് പു​തു​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ സി.​എം.​ഐ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി.

    പ​ള്ളി ഗാ​യ​ക​സം​ഘം, സേ​വി​കാ സം​ഘം, ഇ​ട​വ​ക മി​ഷ​ൻ, യൂ​ത്ത് ലീ​ഗ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ഗീ​ത നി​ശ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. സ​ൺ​ഡേ സ്കൂ​ൾ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ക​ലാ​വ​ത​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Christmas 2024
    News Summary - At St. Paul's Marthomma Church Christmas Carol Aghosham
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X