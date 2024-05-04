Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    4 May 2024 3:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    4 May 2024 3:54 AM GMT

    പ്ര​കൃ​തി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ പീ​ഡ​നം: ജ്യോ​ത്സ്യ​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Anantha nayk
    അ​ന​ന്ത നാ​യ്ക്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്ര​കൃ​തി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ പീ​ഡ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ ജ്യോ​ത്സ്യ​നെ ബ്ര​ഹ്മാ​വ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ട​പ്പാ​ടി​യി​ലെ അ​ന​ന്ത നാ​യ്കാ​ണ് (51) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ത​ന്റെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ വ​ന്ന 18കാ​ര​നെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAstrologerArrest
    News Summary - Astrologer got Arrested
