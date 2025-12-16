Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 7:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 7:44 AM IST

    എ.എസ്.എൽ.ടി 20 ഫൈനൽ: ബംഗളൂരുവിന് തകര്‍പ്പന്‍ ജയം

    Representation image
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: സൈക്കിൾ പ്യുവർ അഗർബത്തിയുടെ സഹകരണത്തോടെ 2025 എഡിഷൻ ലീഗിന്റെ ഫൈനൽ മത്സരം ‘ടേക്ക് സ്‌പോർട്‌സ് എബിലിറ്റി സ്‌പോർട്‌സ് ലീഗ്’(എ.എസ്.എൽ) ദാസനപുരയിലെ ആളൂർ കെ.എസ്‌.സി.എ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ നടന്നു. ഫൈനലിൽ ലഖ്‌നോ സ്റ്റാലിയൻസ് ബംഗളൂരു ഈഗിൾസിനെ നേരിട്ടു.

    ബംഗളൂരു ഈഗിൾസ് 20 ഓവറിൽ അഞ്ച് വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തില്‍ 217 റൺസ് നേടിയപ്പോൾ ലഖ്‌നോ സ്റ്റാലിയൻസിന് 20 ഓവറിൽ മൂന്നു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തില്‍ 15 റൺസ് നേടാനേ കഴിഞ്ഞുള്ളൂ. പ്രജാവാണി സ്‌പോർട്‌സ് എഡിറ്റർ ഗിരീഷ് ദൊഡ്ഡമണി മുഖ്യാതിഥിയായി. സൈക്കിൾ പ്യുവർ അഗർബത്തി സി.ഒ.ഒ എൻ.ആർ. സുരേഷ്, ചീഫ് സെയിൽസ് ആൻഡ് മാർക്കറ്റിങ് ഓഫിസർ അമർനാഥ് ദത്ത എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

