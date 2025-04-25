Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    25 April 2025 9:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    25 April 2025 9:12 AM IST

    അ​ശു​തോ​ഷ് കെ. ​സി​ങ് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​എം ആയി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു

    അ​ശു​തോ​ഷ് കെ. ​സി​ങ് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​എം ആയി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു
    അ​ശു​തോ​ഷ് കെ. ​സി​ങ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ പ​ശ്ചി​മ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​എ​മ്മാ​യി (ഡി​വി​ഷ​ന​ൽ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ) അ​ശു​തോ​ഷ് കെ. ​സി​ങ് ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യേ​ഴ്സ് (ഐ.​ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​ഇ.​ഇ) 1995 ബാ​ച്ചു​കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് മെ​ട്രോ റെ​യി​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ലി​മി​റ്റ​ഡി​ൽ ചീ​ഫ് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ചു​മ​ത​ല.

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsDRM
    News Summary - Ashutosh K. Singh takes charge as Bengaluru DRM
