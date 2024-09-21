Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 2:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 2:15 AM GMT
കേൾവി പരിമിതിയുള്ള കലാകാരന്മാരുടെ ചിത്രപ്രദർശനം ആരംഭിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Art exhibition of hearing-impaired artists begins
ബംഗളൂരു: കേൾവി പരിമിതിയുള്ള എട്ട് കലാകാരന്മാരുടെ ചിത്രപ്രദർശനം കർണാടക ചിത്രകലാ പരിഷത്തിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ആരംഭിച്ചു. ‘ബിയോണ്ട് സൈൻസ്: ദ പവർ ഓഫ് ഗസ്ചർ’ എന്ന തലക്കെട്ടിൽ നടക്കുന്ന പ്രദർശനം ഞായറാഴ്ച സമാപിക്കും. സെപ്റ്റംബർ 23ന് യു.എൻ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ആംഗ്യഭാഷാ ദിനമായി ആചരിക്കുന്നതിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ ആംഗ്യഭാഷയുടെ പ്രചാരംകൂടി ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് മ്യൂസിയം ഓഫ് ആർട്ട് ആൻഡ് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രഫിയുമായി ചേർന്ന് ഇനാബ്ൾ ഇന്ത്യയാണ് പ്രദർശനം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story