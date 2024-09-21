Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകേ​ൾ​വി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    കേ​ൾ​വി പ​രി​മി​തി​യു​ള്ള ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Art exhibition
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ൾ​വി പ​രി​മി​തി​യു​ള്ള എ​ട്ട് ക​ലാ​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ചി​ത്ര​ക​ലാ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ‘ബി​യോ​ണ്ട് സൈ​ൻ​സ്: ദ ​പ​വ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് ഗ​സ്ച​ർ’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 23ന് ​യു.​എ​ൻ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ആം​ഗ്യ​ഭാ​ഷാ ദി​ന​മാ​യി ആ​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ആം​ഗ്യ​ഭാ​ഷ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ചാ​രം​കൂ​ടി ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് മ്യൂ​സി​യം ഓ​ഫ് ആ​ർ​ട്ട് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്ര​ഫി​യു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​നാ​ബ്ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:artistsArt ExhibitionHearing impaired
    News Summary - Art exhibition of hearing-impaired artists begins
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick