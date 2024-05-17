Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    17 May 2024 2:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    17 May 2024 2:40 AM GMT

    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ഹ​കീം
    ഹ​കീം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യും ക​ഞ്ചാ​വു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വി​നെ ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സ​ജി​പ​ന​ഡു സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യും ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ളി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ ദാ​വൂ​ദു​ൽ ഹ​കീ​മാ​ണ് (28) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Crime NewsBengaluru NewsMDMA
    News Summary - Arrested with MDMA
