Madhyamam
    25 Feb 2024 4:10 AM GMT
    എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    റി​സ്‌​വാ​ൻ
    റി​സ്‌​വാ​ൻ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എം.​ഡി.​എം.​എ​യു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വി​നെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ശി​വ​ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റി​സ്‌​വാ​നാ​ണ് (34) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്, അ​ള​വു​തൂ​ക്ക യ​ന്ത്രം, പ​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ​യും യു​വാ​വി​ൽ നി​ന്നും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:ArrestsMDMA case
