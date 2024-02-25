Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 4:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 4:08 AM GMT

    ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​ൻ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​ൻ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കോ​ള​ജ് പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​സി. പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ധ​ന്യ നാ​യ​കി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ല​ഹ​രി വി​രു​ദ്ധ സ്ക്വാ​ഡ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്.

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കൊ​ടേ​കാ​ർ ബീ​രി​യി​ലെ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഇ​ർ​ഫാ​നാ​ണ്(23) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. കൊ​ണാ​ജെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:cannabisArrest
    News Summary - Arrested while selling cannabis
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X