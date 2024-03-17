Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    17 March 2024
    17 March 2024

    കൊ​ങ്ക​ണി, തു​ളു, ബ്യാ​രി അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​രെ​യും അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു

    Stanley Alvarez, Taranath, Umar
    സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ലി അ​ൽ​വാ​രി​സ്, താ​രാ​നാ​ഥ്, ഉ​മ്മ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൊ​ങ്ക​ണി, തു​ളു, ബ്യാ​രി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​രെ​യും അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. ജോ​ച്ചിം സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ലി അ​ൽ​വാ​രി​സാ​ണ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കൊ​ങ്ക​ണി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ. തു​ളു സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി താ​രാ​നാ​ഥ് ഗ​ട്ടി കാ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ട്, ബ്യാ​രി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി യു.​എ​ച്ച്. ഉ​മ്മ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു.

