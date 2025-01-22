Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    22 Jan 2025 10:52 AM IST
    22 Jan 2025 10:52 AM IST

    പി.​ജി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ഴ്സ് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം

    medical courses-approval
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പി.​ജി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ മോ​പ്-​അ​പ് റൗ​ണ്ടി​നാ​യി യോ​ഗ്യ​രാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം. ഇ​തി​നാ​യി പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ ഓ​പ​ൺ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പ​രീ​ക്ഷ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (കെ.​ഇ.​എ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ജ​നു​വ​രി 23ന് ​ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നു​വ​രെ പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ന​ൽ​കാ​നാ​വും. പ്രൊ​വി​ഷ​ന​ൽ സീ​റ്റ് അ​ലോ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വ​രം ജ​നു​വ​രി 24നും ​അ​ന്തി​മ ലി​സ്റ്റ് 28നും ​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും. സീ​റ്റ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ജ​നു​വ​രി 28നും ​ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി മൂ​ന്നി​നു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ ഫീ​സ് അ​ട​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും കെ.​ഇ.​എ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

