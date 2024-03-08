Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    8 March 2024 3:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    8 March 2024 3:20 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​റ്റാ​ലി​യ​ൻ കോ​ഴ്സി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു

    bangalore city university
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​റ്റാ​ലി​യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​വ​ർ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ കോ​ഴ്സി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ ലാം​ഗേ​ജ് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ 2023-24 അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക

    വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ 40 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ നീ​ളു​ന്ന കോ​ഴ്സാ​ണ് വി​ഭാ​വ​നം ചെ​യ്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​പേ​ക്ഷാ ഫോം ​ഓ​ഫ് ലൈ​നാ​യി മാ​ത്ര​മാണ് ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ക. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 31 വ​രെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സി​റ്റി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ ലാം​ഗ്വേ​ജ് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നേ​രി​ട്ട് ല​ഭി​ക്കും. പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ് പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ, 16 വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ കു​റ​യാ​ത്ത ആ​ർ​ക്കും കോ​ഴ്സി​ൽ ചേ​രാം. ഫോ​ൺ: 080 29572019.

