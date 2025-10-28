Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 11:35 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 11:37 AM IST
നോർക്ക ഐ.ഡി കാർഡ്-ഇന്ഷുറന്സ് അപേക്ഷകൾ കൈമാറിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Applicants for NORKA ID card insurance duped
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: സുല്ത്താന് പാളയ സെന്റ് അൽഫോൻസ ഫൊറോന ചര്ച്ച് അസോസിയേഷൻ സമാഹരിച്ച എന്.ആര്.കെ ഐ.ഡി കാര്ഡ് പദ്ധതികളിലേക്കുള്ള അപേക്ഷകൾ പിതൃവേദി പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജോർജ്കുട്ടി നേരിയം, ബംഗളൂരു എൻ.ആർ.കെ ഡെവലപ്മെന്റ് ഓഫിസർ റീസ രഞ്ജിത്തിന് കൈമാറി. നോർക്ക കെയർ പദ്ധതിയിൽ അംഗത്വം എടുക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് എൻ.ആർ.കെ ഐ.ഡി കാർഡിന് അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിച്ചത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story