Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2024 3:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2024 3:20 AM GMT

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ യോ​ഗം നാ​ളെ

    annual meeting
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക യോ​ഗം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​മ​മൂ​ർ​ത്തി ന​ഗ​ർ മ​ഹാ​ത്മ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10.30ന് ​യോ​ഗം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. 2024 -2026 ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വി.​കെ. ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsannual meeting
