Posted Ondate_range 20 July 2024 3:20 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 July 2024 3:20 AM GMT
പാലക്കാടൻ കൂട്ടായ്മ യോഗം നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Annual Meeting
ബംഗളൂരു: പാലക്കാടൻ കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ വാർഷിക യോഗം ഞായറാഴ്ച നടക്കും. രാമമൂർത്തി നഗർ മഹാത്മ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ രാധാകൃഷ്ണ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ രാവിലെ 10.30ന് യോഗം ആരംഭിക്കും. 2024 -2026 ഭരണകാലയളവിലേക്കുള്ള ഭാരവാഹി തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് യോഗത്തിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി വി.കെ. രവീന്ദ്രൻ അറിയിച്ചു.
