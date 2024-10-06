Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    ആ​ന്ധ്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ഹോ​സ്റ്റ​ലി​ന്റെ അ​ഞ്ചാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണു​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Obit News
    ഗൗ​ത​മി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ആ​ന്ധ്രാ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ ക​ട​പ്പ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യാ​യ യു​വ​തി പേ​യി​ങ് ഗെ​സ്റ്റ് ഹോ​സ്റ്റ​ലി​ന്റെ അ​ഞ്ചാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ടി.​സി.​എ​സ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രി ഗൗ​ത​മി​യാ​ണ് (28) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന കു​റി​പ്പ് കി​ട്ടി​യ​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വൈ​റ്റ്ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

