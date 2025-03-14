Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സേ​വ​നം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 9:34 AM IST

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സേ​വ​നം ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ സം​സ്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് -പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് മു​ന​വ്വ​റ​ലി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സേ​വ​നം ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ സം​സ്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് -പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് മു​ന​വ്വ​റ​ലി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം ഏ​രി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് മു​ന​വ്വ​റ​ലി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം ഏ​രി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് മു​ന​വ്വ​റ​ലി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സേ​വ​നം ഹൃ​ദ​യ​സം​സ്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് കൂ​ടി​യു​ള്ള​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു. എം.​കെ. നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഹ​നീ​ഫ് കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ​ലീം സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മാ​വ​ള്ളി, റ​ഹീം ചാ​വ​ശ്ശേ​രി, അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ ക​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി, സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kmccBangaluru News
    News Summary - All India K.M.C.C. K.R.Puram Area Iftar Gathering
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X