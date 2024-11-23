Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    23 Nov 2024 3:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Nov 2024 3:34 AM GMT

    എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    family meeting
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ട് മ​ണി​ക്ക് ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഡോ. ​ഹു​സൈ​ൻ മ​ട​വൂ​ർ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി വ​നി​ത ലീ​ഗ് ദേ​ശീ​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഫാ​ത്തി​മ മു​സ​ഫ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ഷ​മീ​മ ടീ​ച്ച​ർ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    Family Meeting ALL INDIA KMCC Bengaluru
    sidekick