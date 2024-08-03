Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 2:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 2:55 AM GMT

    റെ​യ്ചൂ​രി​ൽ ‘എ​യിം​സ്’ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കേ​ന്ദ്ര മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് നി​വേ​ദ​നം

    റെ​യ്ചൂ​രി​ൽ ‘എ​യിം​സ്’ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കേ​ന്ദ്ര മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് നി​വേ​ദ​നം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക റെ​യ്ചൂ​രി​ൽ ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സ​യ​ൻ​സ​സ് (എ​യിം​സ്) അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മ​ന്ത്രി ശ​ര​ൺ പ്ര​കാ​ശ് പാ​ട്ടീ​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ജെ.​പി.​ന​ഡ്ഡ​ക്ക് നി​വേ​ദ​നം ന​ൽ​കി. ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ ക്വോ​ട്ട വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

