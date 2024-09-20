Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഅ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 3:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Sep 2024 3:43 AM GMT

    അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യ ബോ​ക്സി​ങ്: ശ്രീ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി​ക്ക് വെ​ള്ളി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Sreelakshmi
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശ്രീ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റാ​ഞ്ചി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന നാ​ലാ​മ​ത് അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യ സി.​ഐ.​എ​സ്.​സി.​ഇ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി ശ്രീ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി വെ​ള്ളി മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി. അ​ണ്ട​ർ 17 വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ (46- 28 കി​ലോ) ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​നം ചെ​യ്താ​ണ് മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ട്ടം. അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ കേം​ബ്രി​ഡ്ജ് ലേ​ഔ​ട്ടി​ലെ ദി ​ഈ​സ്റ്റ്‍വു​ഡ് ഹൈ​സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യാ​യ ശ്രീ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​തീ​ഷ് നാ​യ​രു​ടെ​യും ര​ജ​നി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ളാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:silver medalMalayali studentBoxing Championship
    News Summary - All India Boxing Championship
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick