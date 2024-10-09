Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    9 Oct 2024 1:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 1:41 AM GMT

    എ.​കെ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ എ.​കെ. അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    A.K. Ahmad
    അ​ഹ്മ​ദ്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ.​കെ ഗ്രൂ​പ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ എ.​കെ. അ​ഹ്മ​ദ്(76) ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഹൈ​ലാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ഇ​ഹ്സാ​ൻ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ വി​വി​ധ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ഏ​ഴ് മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Obit newsAK Group ChairmanA.K. Ahmad
    News Summary - AK Group Chairman A.K. Ahmad was died
