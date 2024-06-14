Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 2:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    ജൂ​ലൈ 22 മു​ത​ൽ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ്

    Air India Express
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​ദാ​നി രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ടു​ത്ത മാ​സം 22 മു​ത​ല്‍ പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന വി​മാ​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തും. ചൊ​വ്വ, വ്യാ​ഴം, ശ​നി, ഞാ​യ​ർ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ല​വി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഉ​ണ്ട്. ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം എ​ട്ടാ​കു​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ട്. നി​ല​വി​ൽ നാ​ല് ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​ഗോ, ഒ​രു എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ക്ട​റി​ല്‍ പ്ര​തി​ദി​നം അ​ഞ്ച് വി​മാ​ന സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ജൂ​ലൈ എ​ട്ട് മു​ത​ല്‍, ഈ ​സെ​ക്ട​റി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന ഫ്ലൈ​റ്റു​ക​ള്‍ ആ​റാ​യി ഉ​യ​രും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsAir India
