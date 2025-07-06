Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 July 2025 9:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2025 9:26 AM IST

    ടേ​ക്ക്ഓ​ഫി​ന് മു​മ്പ് പൈ​ല​റ്റ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണു; ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി വി​മാ​നം വൈ​കി

    ടേ​ക്ക്ഓ​ഫി​ന് മു​മ്പ് പൈ​ല​റ്റ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണു; ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി വി​മാ​നം വൈ​കി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ടേ​ക്ക്ഓ​ഫി​ന് മു​മ്പ് പൈ​ല​റ്റ് കോ​ക്പി​റ്റി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു- ഡ​ൽ​ഹി വി​മാ​നം വൈ​കി. പൈ​ല​റ്റി​നെ ഉ​ട​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ.​ഐ 2414 വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം മ​റ്റൊ​രു പൈ​ല​റ്റു​മാ​യി വി​മാ​നം ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​റ​ന്നു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന പൈ​ല​റ്റി​ന്റെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Karnatakaflight delayedAir India pilotmetro news
