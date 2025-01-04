Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    4 Jan 2025 8:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Jan 2025 8:31 AM IST

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​ദ​മ്മാം സ​ർ​വി​സു​മാ​യി എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ

    Air india express
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കെം​പ​ഗൗ​ഡ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സൗ​ദി​യി​ലെ ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ആ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ്. ബു​ധ​ൻ, വെ​ള്ളി, ഞാ​യ​ർ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാണ് സർവീസ്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Kempegowda International Airportair india
