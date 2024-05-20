Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    20 May 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    20 May 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    ‘ഐ​മ’ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഓ​ഫി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    ‘ഐ​മ’​യു​ടെ ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ​ന​ഗ​ർ 80 ഫീ​റ്റ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന്റെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ബി​നു ദി​വാ​ക​ര​ൻ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മ​ഞ്ജി​ത് സു​മ​ൻ, ഡോ. ​ബി.​കെ. ന​കു​ൽ, വി​നു തോ​മ​സ്, ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ

    നെ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, ലി​ങ്ക​ൻ വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ, സി.​പി. രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, സ​ന്ധ്യ അ​നി​ൽ, സ​തീ​ഷ് നാ​യ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​മീ​പം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ ന​ഗ​ർ 80 ഫീ​റ്റ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ ‘ഐ​മ’​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സ് ഐ​മ ദേ​ശീ​യ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബി​നു ദി​വാ​ക​ര​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ലി​ങ്ക​ൻ വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സി.​പി. രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ല​താ ന​മ്പൂ​തി​രി, ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ നെ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, ര​മേ​ശ് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, വി​നു തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ സ​തീ​ഷ് നാ​യ​ർ, യു​വ​ജ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഡോ. ​ബി.​കെ. ന​കു​ൽ, മ​ഹി​ളാ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സ​ന്ധ്യ അ​നി​ല്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

