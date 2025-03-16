Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    16 March 2025 7:49 AM IST
    16 March 2025 7:49 AM IST

    എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മൈ​സൂ​രു ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മൈ​സൂ​രു ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മൈ​സൂ​രു സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. ബ​ന്നി​മ​ണ്ഡ​പ് പ്ര​സ്റ്റി​ജ് ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ​സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് വെ​ള്ള​മു​ണ്ട മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ പി. ​മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ, സി.​എം. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ, കാ​സിം മൊ​കേ​രി, ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ മ​ണ​ലോ​ടി, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് നി​സാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

